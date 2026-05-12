‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Cast: 3 Celebrities Confirmed, Several Rumored for Fall 2026 Season

Credit: ABC

The Dancing with the Stars rumor mill is always churning regarding possible celebrity cast members, and with season 35 just a few months out…we’re seeing lots of reports circulating!

So far, ABC has confirmed a few celebrity contestants, and several are also rumored for the gig.

In addition, two celebrities have confirmed they were asked about joining, and one celebrity shot down the reports linking her to the new season. Another celeb was apparently given an offer as well.

The full cast will be revealed on September 2, 2026 on GMA.

We’re breaking down the latest cast rumors!

Head inside to see who is rumored and who is confirmed for Dancing with the Stars season 35…

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Jackson Olson Television