Demi Moore Believes Hollywood Should ‘Find Ways in Which We Can Work With’ AI, But Doesn’t Believe it Can Replace Humans

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Demi Moore is one of the latest celebrities to chime in on the AI debate.

The 63-year-old Oscar nominee weighed in on the topic during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival jury press conference on Tuesday (May 12).

The Substance star spoke with Variety, who asked her how she feels about AI impacting the film industry and if there needs to be stronger regulations.

“Wow, that’s a big question. I think the reality is that to resist — I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness. AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it I think is a more valuable path to take,” she responded.

She continued, “To your question of, are we doing enough to protect ourselves? I don’t know the answer to that. And so my inclination would be to say probably not.”

All of that being said, Demi also acknowledged that she doesn’t believe AI can replace human experience.

“The truth is there really isn’t anything to fear because what it can never replace is what true art comes from, which is not the physical, it comes from the soul,” she said.

Demi added, “It comes from the spirit of each and every one of us sitting here, to each and every one of us who creates every day. And that they can never recreate through something that is technical.”

Last month, Reese Witherspoon found herself in some hot water over her controversial opinions on artificial intellgience.

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