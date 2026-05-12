‘Every Year After’: Sadie Soverall & Matt Cornett Star In Prime Video Series Trailer – Watch Now!

Credit: Prime Video

The trailer for Every Year After is here!



Prime Video unveiled the new look at the upcoming series adaptation, which is based on the Carley Fortune novel “Every Summer After.”



What Is Every Year After about?

Here’s the synopsis: Told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay – the quintessential lake town – Every Year After is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever.

Who stars in Every Year After?

Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett star as the couple at the center of the love story, Percy and Sam.

Also starring include Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, Michael Bradway as Charlie, Joseph Chiu as Jordie, and Elisha Cuthbert as Sue.

When does the series premiere?

Every Year After consists of eight episodes, which will all drop on Prime Video on June 10th.

In case you missed it, check out all of the first look photos!

If you want to get familiar with the story before the TV show debuts, you can purchase your copy of “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune on Amazon now!

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Posted To:Abigail Cowen Aurora Perrineau Elisha Cuthbert Every Year After Joseph Chiu Matt Cornett Michael Bradway Prime Video Sadie Soverall Television Trailer