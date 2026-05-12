Felicity Jones to Play Agatha Christie in Noir Mystery Film About Her 11-Day Disappearance

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Felicity Jones will play Agatha Christie in a new movie!

The 42-year-old two-time Oscar nominee has been cast as the iconic mystery writer in a noir thriller called Eleven Missing Days. César winner Vincent Cassel, known for films like La Haine and Black Swan, will co-star.

The movie is based on Agatha‘s actual mysterious disappearance, with Deadline describing the plot as follows: “In December 1926, at the height of her fame, Agatha Christie became front-page news when she vanished in bizarre circumstances from her home. In a case of life imitating art, this whodunnit explores the investigation behind her disappearance, strangely resembling an Agatha Christie novel itself where everyone in her life became a suspect.”

Eleven Missing Days will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming Cannes market by Fortitude International.

Felicity starred in several movies in 2025, including the Academy Award-nominated Train Dreams with Joel Edgerton, Oh. What. Fun., and 100 Nights of Hero. Vincent has also been cast in the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus. He’s playing a police detective who gets drawn into the author’s disappearance in the film.

Production on season 4 of the popular HBO series has already started and, funnily enough, it will feature a Cannes tie-in as filming takes place in France.

Posted To:Agatha Christie Eleven Missing Days Felicity Jones Movies Vincent Cassel