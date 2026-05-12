Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Calls Out Hollywood’s Lack of Support for Palestine, Says Issues Need to ‘Affect a White Person’ for Them to Relate

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Hacks star Hannah Einbinder is calling out Hollywood for not being more vocal about the Free Palestine movement and the war in Gaza.

Hannah spoke about her reaction to silence from those in power

While making an appearance on the “Beyond Israelism” podcast, she said, “It pisses me off. Because I’m sitting here with [Algerian-Palestinian activist] Mahmoud [Khalil], who has so much to risk and who has risked so much who has sacrificed so much… And I look at these people who have absolutely every privilege imaginable to mankind and they cannot utter a single word. I guess it makes me naive, but I cannot understand it. I really can’t understand it. And I hear people say that they don’t know enough and I — I don’t, it’s like, OK, so what do you do all day?”

She went on to speak about how there’s a lack of attention on issues unless it’s “happening” to certain “white men”

“People in Hollywood, unfortunately, need these issues to affect a white person for them to see it as relating to them. Like, they see Jimmy Kimmel getting taken off the air suddenly, they see Stephen Colbert’s show being canceled by CBS, which is owned by the Ellisons, and they go, ‘How could this possibly happen?’ And it’s like, we know how because we saw students and professors and journalists and authors and Palestinian folks be silenced and fired and expelled and imprisoned… it took it happening to these white men for people to be like, ‘Oh my god,’” she continued.

Why she doesn’t want to label what she’s doing as “brave”

“I always resist the idea that what I am doing is in any way brave because I don’t want cowardice to be a metric by which I judge bravery. What I am doing is having eyes and seeing reality and saying what I am seeing. And I think that so many people risk so much more in a tangible sense,” she added.

Be sure to see which celebrities support Israel and which support Palestine.

Posted To:Hannah Einbinder Palestine Politics