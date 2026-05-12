Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Brian Hickerson Admits Abuse, Reacts to Her Memoir

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Brian Hickerson is speaking out after the release of ex Hayden Panettiere‘s memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

The 36-year-old actress opened up about her life in the book, including her experience while in an on-and-off abusive relationship with Brian over several years.

Brian just spoke withTMZ‘s Charlie Neff about the book, and is now reacting to the stories of trauma and abuse.

Brian Hickerson Admitted to Abusing Hayden Panettiere

At the beginning of the interview, Brian was asked about the abusive relationship allegations, and about Hayden saying she kept her relationship private from some of her closest friends because she was embarrassed by the toxic cycle.

“Man, I mean, I think it speaks for itself…I got arrested for abusing her. And I wouldn’t blame her friends for being pissed off at me. So I don’t really have much to say on that,” he said during the interview.

“We’ve been together for eight years, I mean…I had a couple opportunities to apologize for it and reflect on it…you’d have to ask her what she thinks about it, but you know…you never lay hands on a woman. Bottom line,” he added.

Brian Hickerson Says He Still Talks to Hayden Panettiere

Brian said he talked to Hayden “yesterday” in the interview.

“The conversation was about the book…it’s her first book, who wouldn’t be nervous about it? But you know, the only thing I said to her is I was like, ‘Look, dude.’ I was like, ‘You got one of the craziest stories I’ve ever heard in my life, and when people read it, it’s going to be a hit.'”

He also addressed a 2020 incident, when he was arrested for allegedly punching her.

“I had a lot to drink and I got physical with her. I got arrested. Spent the night in jail and um, you know, that’s just what happens when you lay hands on women,” Brian said.

He also addressed recent photos of the two together at an airport in March.

“Our relationship now is…I think it’s just a mutual respect thing. She’ll always hold a special place in my heart and, you know, I hope the same for her. But um yeah, we’re just good buddies.”

Brian Hickerson Says He’s Been Working on Himself

“I have been working on myself,” he added, speaking to his AA group and therapy.

He also said Hayden‘s mother is “by far, one of the worst people I’ve ever met in my life…she’s terrible.”

Brian was also asked about her ex-husband, Vladimir Klitschko, whom he called “a good dude.”

“Every time that they’re on FaceTime, I just kind of leave the room, you know? That’s their time,” he added.

He called Hayden‘s book “incredible,” and said “everyone should read it.”

“I already told my family about what what I did. I just want people to know. I mean, like people do this all the time, you know?”

“My biggest thing about domestic violence is I don’t think it is taught early enough in life. Never in my life did I ever get taught what domestic violence was, right? Maybe if I did at an early age, maybe I wouldn’t have done what I did. We don’t know,” he explained.

Brian also shared one story that he didn’t want to appear in the book, but it did anyway.

“There’s a story where I was drunk, right? Hayden was standing across the room and I had a phone in my hand and I said…’I’ll give you 10 seconds to run as fast as you can before I throw it at you.'”

Brian also expressed that he still has love for her, calling her one of the “most talented” people, and admitting that he “went into such a dark place, man. Drugs, alcohol, good God almighty. She’s 5’2″ on paper, 4′ 11″ in real life. I mean, come on…terrible thing I did to her. But um…yeah, the love of the life…you never know what happens.”

Watch the full interview above.

The former couple began dating in 2018, when Hayden was still battling a painful addiction to alcohol and opioids. Brian was charged with domestic violence in May 2019 after an alleged incident with Hayden. She was subsequently issued a protective order, though the case was eventually dismissed. The two later reconciled and in July 2020, Brian was arrested on eight domestic violence charges. In April 2021, he was sentenced to 45 days in prison, after which he and Hayden reunited for a second time.

Hayden spoke to The New York Times in April 2023 for an interview about Scream 6. While the interview was being conducted, Hickerson was in the apartment with them, “walking around, vacuuming and shooting a basketball through the hoop in her living area.”

When asked if they were still together, Hayden responded, “There are feelings there, yes.”

She also apparently called him “babe” throughout the interview.

She also shared that she does not approve of his past behavior, adding, “He knows he deserved what happened to him. She also said that their reunion was “contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery.”

Both are sober now, and she said she is “self-conscious” about how it may look to the public. “I did not do any of this lightly,” she said of the decision to be with him.

Read more from that open and honest interview.

Hayden also recently looked back at a traumatic moment with a “very famous” man when she was just a teenager.

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