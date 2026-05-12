Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, & Tiffany Haddish Cover ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue for 2026

Credit: Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has released four covers for its 2026 issue, featuring Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, and Nicole Williams English posing in some exotic locations.

“Every year we ask ourselves how we push further, how we find the women, the locations and the stories that make people stop and feel something. The 2026 issue is our answer. This class is extraordinary,” says MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Hilary was photographed in South Caicos, Alix was photographed in Botswana, Tiffany was photographed in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and Nicole was photographed in Montauk, N.Y.

Credit: Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff

Hilary told the mag, “I can look at my body now and appreciate all the things it has done for me. I no longer find that I am constantly comparing myself—and that is a better place to exist.”

Credit: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle

On starring in the issue, Alix told the mag, “I often feel like I am a big sister to my audience. I’m being honest and hopefully showing that it is O.K. to embrace exactly who you are … And that’s exactly what SI Swim does. It’s not about presenting this perfect picture. It celebrates women, not because they are flawless, but because they are fully themselves—the good, the bad, everything.”

Credit: James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany had a funny reaction to being a cover model. She told the mag, “The first thing I thought was, I have to make sure my cuckoo doesn’t come out. Those bathing suits were itty bitty and I just was thinking, My booty is going to eat this up. I wanted to keep it classy.”

Credit: Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English

Model Nicole Williams English opened up about finally getting a cover for SI Swim after years of trying. She told the mag, “For me, this is about more than being in a magazine. I look back at my journey and I gave up time away from my family, I did schoolwork in hotel rooms, I worked nonstop. I believed in myself. I bet on myself—and that dream became a reality.”

The issue is on select newsstands beginning May 14 and nationally on May 26

Posted To:Alix Earle Bikini Hilary Duff Magazine Nicole Williams English Tiffany Haddish