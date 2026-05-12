How to Watch ‘Mayhem Requiem’: Lady Gaga Debuts Trailer for Apple Music Special

Credit: Instagram: @applemusic

Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem Requiem is coming this week!

The long-awaited Mayhem live concert premieres on Thursday (May 14) at 8 p.m. PT (or Friday, May 15 at midnight for ET) on Apple Music.

MAYHEM like you’ve never seen before. Experience the premiere of @ladygaga’s MAYHEM Requiem, only on Apple Music May 14th at 8PM PT. #AppleMusicLive

You can already watch a clip of her performance of “Shadow of a Man”!

MAYHEM Requiem is a one-night-only exclusive concert that took place on January 14 at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

The phone-free concert played to an audience of about 2,300 people, who were randomly selected from a lottery for ticket access through her mailing list.

How to Stream Mayhem Requiem

To watch Apple Music Live performances, use the Apple Music app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV 4K, where you can stream exclusive artist concerts live or on-demand with a subscription.

Head to the dedicated “Apple Music Live” section or search for specific artists to find past performances.

Watch Mayhem Requiem in Theaters

The special is also playing in select theaters for one night only at the same time on Thursday (May 14). Click here for ticket info and locations!

The opera house from Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM Ball has been reduced to rubble—and now it’s time for Apple Music Live to present MAYHEM Requiem, a celebration and reimagining of her sixth album. It’s both a perfect companion to the original release and a singular experience: You’ll never hear the songs of MAYHEM performed this way again, but you can watch her transform these tracks for MAYHEM’s final act.

Gaga also shared a teaser during the last night of her MAYHEM Ball Tour

While we’re still not sure if the entire show has made the final cut of the Apple Music special, we already know which songs Gaga performed thanks to concertgoers.

Check out the setlist…

See the full MAYHEM Requiem Setlist

1. Disease

2. Abracadabra

3. Garden of Eden

4. Perfect Celebrity

5. Vanish Into You

6. Killah

7. Zombieboy

8. LoveDrug

9. How Bad Do U Want Me

10. Don’t Call Tonight

11. Shadow of a Man

12. The Beast

13. Blade of Grass

14. Die With a Smile

15. Can’t Stop the High (Encore)

Posted To:apple apple music Lady Gaga Mayhem Mayhem Requiem Tarilers