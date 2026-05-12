James Franco Returns to Cannes Film Festival for Third Year in a Row Alongside Girlfriend Izabel Pakzad

Credit: Getty

James Franco is back at the Cannes Film Festival for the third year in a row.

The 48-year-old actor was joined by his longtime girlfriend, Izabel Pakzad, while attending the opening ceremony of the festival on Tuesday (May 12) in Cannes, France.

James attended the festival many times over the years, including in 2013 to promote his movie As I Lay Dying, which he directed, co-wrote, and starred in. After that appearance, he took an 11-year break from attending the festival amid many accusations of sexual misconduct and behavior issues.

In recent years, James has returned to acting, mostly in direct-to-video movies. He will soon play Fidel Castro in the upcoming film Castro’s Daughter. He has also assembled a star-studded cast for the movie The Long Home, which he is directing.

After attending the festival with Izabel back in 2024 and 2025, the couple is on the red carpet again this year. They were all smiles while posing in their black-tie outfits.



Make sure to check out our post with a recap of every celeb who attended the event.

You can check out more photos of James Franco and Izabel Pakzad by clicking through the gallery below.

FYI: James is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Event Photos Izabel Pakzad James Franco