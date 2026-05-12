Jason Collins Dead – First Openly Gay NBA Player Dies at 47 From Brain Cancer

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Jason Collins, the trailblazing basketball star who became the first openly gay player in the NBA, has passed away.

Collins died on Tuesday (May 12) following a battle with brain cancer. His family announced the news in a statement, sharing that he died peacefully at home.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma. Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Jason announced his diagnosis with Stage 4 glioblastoma back in November 2025 and he traveled to Singapore in the winter for experimental treatments.

When did Jason Collins come out as gay?

Back in 2013, Jason told the world that he was gay, becoming the first athlete in any of the four major sports leagues – NBA, NFL, MLB, or NHL – to come out while still playing the sport. He retired in 2014 after a 13-year career.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN that Jason‘s “impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador. Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.”

Who was Jason Collins’ husband?

Jason is survived by his husband Brunson Green, an Oscar-nominated movie producer best known for projects like The Help and Regretting You.

The couple met shortly after Jason came out as gay.

In 2014, Jason told the New York Times, “We first met at a housewarming party last June, but I was dating someone else at the time. Fast forward to September, I’m single again, and I see him at a party in L.A. So we exchange information because he was leaving for Europe the next day. But while he was gone, I was asking everyone: Have you heard of this guy? The background check.”

The couple got married in May 2025.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to all of Jason‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

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