Jimmy Fallon to Air Rerun of ‘The Tonight Show’ Opposite of Stephen Colbert’s Final ‘Late Show’ Episode

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Jimmy Fallon is the next late-night host planning to go dark on the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Tonight Show will air an rerun on May 21 during the final episode of Colbert‘s show, so he has less competition that night in a bid to get him the biggest audience possible in a show of solidarity, reports Variety.

Kimmel, Fallon, and the other “Strike Force Five” podcast members Seth Meyers and John Oliver all visited Colbert on Monday night (May 11). They started the podcast during the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 with the proceeds going to supporting the crew members of their late-night shows.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host called out Paramount+ fans for not organizing and canceling their subscriptions after CBS announced they would be canceling Colbert‘s show. The network has also already shared what they plan to replace his late-night hour with, you can read more about it here.

David Letterman also had strong words for CBS recently amid the cancellation drama.

Once The Late Show is officially over, Colbert will be moving on to different field entirely as he writes a new Lord of the Rings movie.

“You know what the books mean to me, and what your films mean to me, but the thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in ‘The Fellowship [of the Ring]’ that y’all never developed into the first movie back in the day,” Stephen previously shared.

Posted To:Jimmy Fallon Stephen Colbert