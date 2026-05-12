Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Stephen Colbert Fans for Not Canceling Paramount+, Assembles with Fellow ‘Strike Force Five’ Hosts on Special Episode of ‘The Late Show’

Credit: CBS

Jimmy Kimmel is calling out Stephen Colbert‘s fans for a very specific reason.

The 58-year-old host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! stopped by one of Colbert‘s final episodes of The Late Show on Monday night (May 11) alongside their fellow “Strike Force Five” podcast hosts Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers.

While chatting with the other men, Kimmel brought up the whole debacle where ABC pulled his show off the air over a joke he made following Charlie Kirk‘s assassination.

“The fact of the matter is, more people are watching late night television now than [ever before]… obviously Johnny Carson had a lot of people watching one show, but we have a lot of shows with like, 30,000 people watching each one, right?” he said, arguing about the enduring popularity of late-night television, per The Wrap. “And it adds up. And people watch us on YouTube now. And people have a lot of different options, and yet they still keep coming to us.”

From there, Kimmel pivoted to compare the situations between himself and Colbert, noting that when he got yanked off the air, many people publicly supported him and canceled Disney+.

“And I will tell you, when I got knocked off the air for a few days, people canceled Disney+. Why aren’t you people canceling Paramount+?” he asked, before joking, “Because you didn’t have it in the first place?”

Some fans have said they would be canceling, but the outcry has not been as loud as it was in Kimmel‘s situation.

Oliver made a joke about the pending Paramount and Warner Bros. merger, while Fallon called Colbert‘s cancellation “odd.”

“It’s a bummer, because I wanted to do this longer with you,” Fallon said.

But Oliver dunked on him, saying his response was “network television” speak and “some fresh bulls–t.”

The final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air on May 21. Find out what CBS is planning to replace him with right here.

Browse through the gallery to see photos of all the late-night hosts assembled on The Late Show from Monday night’s episode…

Posted To:Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Kimmel John Oliver Seth Meyers Stephen Colbert