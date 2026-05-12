Joey King Unveils Her ‘Miu Miu Select’ Picks at New York City Flagship Store Event

Credit: Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Joey King is back in New York City with Miu Miu for the second week in a row.

The 26-year-old actress attended the Met Gala last week with the brand and she’s back in the Big Apple hosting an event at their flagship store.

Joey curated the latest edition of Miu Miu Select and hosted a launch event at Miu Miu’s 57th Street Flagship on Monday (May 11) in New York City.

Inside the event, Joey met up with her longtime friend AnnaSophia Robb, who she met while working on the Hulu limited series The Act.

Back in 2024, AnnaSophia opened up about their friendship when their Netflix movies Uglies and Rebel Ridge had both been released around the same time.

“Joey is one of my closest friends, and I love her so much,” she told THR. “When I saw that both of us were on the Netflix billboard, I was like, ‘Woohoo! This is a cool experience.’ These moments are kind of unusual, and I just looked at it for a while and thought, Wow, this is really special. I’m so proud of her.’ It’s a special industry.”

Miu Miu invites the brand’s friends to “curate a highly personalized collection—or wardrobe—of their favorite L’Eté ready-to-wear, bag, shoe, jewelry, and eyewear pieces from the new season. These selections are available to purchase for a limited time only.”

Joey‘s selections are available in a section of the New York flagship store and she signed hand-sewn tags that will be added to purchases during the event. She joins a roster of Miu Miu Select celebs that includes Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Cailee Spaeny, Alexa Chung, Coco Gauff, and Georgia May Jagger, among others.

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