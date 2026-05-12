Jon Bernthal Joins ‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ Cast & Crew at NYC Screening for Fans, Friends & Family

Credit: Getty

Jon Bernthal is bringing The Punisher to the fans.

The 49-year-old actor appeared at a special screening of The Punisher: One Last Kill for fans, friends and family on Monday night (May 11) in New York City.

From Marvel:

The cast and filmmakers of The Punisher: One Last Kill screened the new Marvel Television special for fans, friends, and family last night in NYC. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, AKA The Punisher, TONIGHT, streaming only on Disney+.

Here’s a synopsis of the special, via The Walt Disney Company:

Frank Castle’s work is done… or is it? In A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill — premiering May 12 at 6 p.m. PT, exclusively on Disney+ — the titular vigilante (Emmy® Award winner Jon Bernthal) feels there is “nothing left to do” after avenging the brutal murders of his wife and children. Still haunted by ghosts from his past, Frank searches for meaning beyond revenge — until Ma Gnucci (Tony Award® winner Judith Light) comes to him for payback. Intended for mature audiences, The Punisher: One Last Kill is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script he co-wrote with Bernthal; both also serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer…

Check out all of the photos from the special screening of The Punisher: One Last Kill…

It’s not the only place that The Punisher will appear. He’s also in the new Spider-Man movie!

Posted To:Disney Event Photos Jon Bernthal Judith Light Marvel Reinaldo Marcus Green Television The Punisher The Punisher: One Last Kill