Jonathan Bennett to Host All 4 Weekends of Hallmark Christmas Experience 2026: Full Lineup of Talent Revealed!

Credit: Allister Foster for Hallmark Media

Hallmark Channel‘s Hallmark Christmas Experience is returning for its third year and the full lineup of talent has been announced, led by Jonathan Bennett hosting all four weekends.

The annual tradition brings the world of Hallmark to life by giving fans the opportunity to experience Christmas magic through Stars on Stage panels, meet and greets with their favorite actors, workshops with Hallmark artists and writers, dining experiences, and an incredible Christmas market on Crown Center Square. The full event happens in Kansas City, where Hallmark was founded in 1910.

The experience will span four weekends – November 27-29, December 4-6, December 11-13, and December 18-20 – with different groups of talent for each batch of dates. Jonathan will be there every weekend to host the festivities and fan-favorite actor Tyler Hynes is confirmed for two appearances.

When Calls the Heart and Hope Valley: 1874 will be taking over weekend three with cast members from both shows leading the talent lineup!

Weekend One Lineup – November 27-29

Jonathan Bennett (Host)

Andrew Walker

B.J. Britt

Brooke D’Orsay

Erin Cahill

Hunter King

Lacey Chabert

Melissa Peterman

Nikki DeLoach

Scott Michael Foster

Taylor Cole

Tyler Hynes

The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend one will be From First Kiss to Forever: 25 Years of Hallmark Magic, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at Lacey and Scott’s highly anticipated movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World® Wish Come True.

Weekend Two Lineup – December 4-6

Jonathan Bennett (Host)

Alison Sweeney

Brendan Penny

Emilie Ullerup

Heather Hemmens

Holland Roden

Kristoffer Polaha

Niall Matter

Nikki DeLoach

Rachel Boston

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tyler Hynes

Wes Brown

The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend two will be Welcome to Biltmore: A Gilded Age Affair, with A Grand Biltmore Christmas stars Holland Roden and Niall Matter both in attendance.

Weekend Three Lineup – December 11-13

Jonathan Bennett (Host)

Benjamin Ayres

Ben Rosenbaum

Bethany Joy Lenz

Chris McNally

Erin Krakow

Jack Wagner

Jill Hennessy

Kavan Smith

Kevin McGarry

Lachlan Quarmby

Lori Loughlin

Pascale Hutton

Viv Leacock

The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend three will be Christmas in Hope Valley.

Weekend Four Lineup – December 18-20

Jonathan Bennett (Host)

Ashley Williams

Autumn Reeser

Catherine Bell

Holly Robinson Peete

James Denton

Kimberley Sustad

Lyndsy Fonseca

Paul Campbell

Robert Buckley

Victor Webster

Will Kemp

The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend four will be Jingle Bell Jam.

Tickets go on sale very soon!

The pre-sale for Hallmark Christmas Experience ticket packages begins on May 14 with the general public onsale startings on May 18.

Early bird pricing runs from May 14 to June 15, so act quickly to secure the best price possible.

In addition to the “Be Merry” and “Find Magic” ticket packages, which were featured in previous years, Hallmark is introducing the most immersive package yet, “Make Memories.” This package will allow fans to have access with designated seating to all Stars on Stage shows and the Saturday Night Showcase, an exclusive meet and greet breakfast with Hallmark stars, a dedicated onsite service desk, exclusive access to the Make Memories lounge, and the opportunity to be part of An Exclusive Inside Look at Hallmark, a rare and intimate opportunity to discover the stories, history, and creativity that bring the Hallmark brand to life.

Posted To:Hallmark Channel Jonathan Bennett