Jonathan Bennett to Host All 4 Weekends of Hallmark Christmas Experience 2026: Full Lineup of Talent Revealed!
Hallmark Channel‘s Hallmark Christmas Experience is returning for its third year and the full lineup of talent has been announced, led by Jonathan Bennett hosting all four weekends.
The annual tradition brings the world of Hallmark to life by giving fans the opportunity to experience Christmas magic through Stars on Stage panels, meet and greets with their favorite actors, workshops with Hallmark artists and writers, dining experiences, and an incredible Christmas market on Crown Center Square. The full event happens in Kansas City, where Hallmark was founded in 1910.
The experience will span four weekends – November 27-29, December 4-6, December 11-13, and December 18-20 – with different groups of talent for each batch of dates. Jonathan will be there every weekend to host the festivities and fan-favorite actor Tyler Hynes is confirmed for two appearances.
When Calls the Heart and Hope Valley: 1874 will be taking over weekend three with cast members from both shows leading the talent lineup!
Weekend One Lineup – November 27-29
Jonathan Bennett (Host)
Andrew Walker
B.J. Britt
Brooke D’Orsay
Erin Cahill
Hunter King
Lacey Chabert
Melissa Peterman
Nikki DeLoach
Scott Michael Foster
Taylor Cole
Tyler Hynes
The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend one will be From First Kiss to Forever: 25 Years of Hallmark Magic, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at Lacey and Scott’s highly anticipated movie, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World® Wish Come True.
Weekend Two Lineup – December 4-6
Jonathan Bennett (Host)
Alison Sweeney
Brendan Penny
Emilie Ullerup
Heather Hemmens
Holland Roden
Kristoffer Polaha
Niall Matter
Nikki DeLoach
Rachel Boston
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Tyler Hynes
Wes Brown
The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend two will be Welcome to Biltmore: A Gilded Age Affair, with A Grand Biltmore Christmas stars Holland Roden and Niall Matter both in attendance.
Weekend Three Lineup – December 11-13
Jonathan Bennett (Host)
Benjamin Ayres
Ben Rosenbaum
Bethany Joy Lenz
Chris McNally
Erin Krakow
Jack Wagner
Jill Hennessy
Kavan Smith
Kevin McGarry
Lachlan Quarmby
Lori Loughlin
Pascale Hutton
Viv Leacock
The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend three will be Christmas in Hope Valley.
Weekend Four Lineup – December 18-20
Jonathan Bennett (Host)
Ashley Williams
Autumn Reeser
Catherine Bell
Holly Robinson Peete
James Denton
Kimberley Sustad
Lyndsy Fonseca
Paul Campbell
Robert Buckley
Victor Webster
Will Kemp
The Saturday Night Showcase for weekend four will be Jingle Bell Jam.
Tickets go on sale very soon!
The pre-sale for Hallmark Christmas Experience ticket packages begins on May 14 with the general public onsale startings on May 18.
Early bird pricing runs from May 14 to June 15, so act quickly to secure the best price possible.
In addition to the “Be Merry” and “Find Magic” ticket packages, which were featured in previous years, Hallmark is introducing the most immersive package yet, “Make Memories.” This package will allow fans to have access with designated seating to all Stars on Stage shows and the Saturday Night Showcase, an exclusive meet and greet breakfast with Hallmark stars, a dedicated onsite service desk, exclusive access to the Make Memories lounge, and the opportunity to be part of An Exclusive Inside Look at Hallmark, a rare and intimate opportunity to discover the stories, history, and creativity that bring the Hallmark brand to life.
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