Katy Perry Reacts to Ex Josh Groban’s Engagement, Jokingly Cries to Her Song ‘The One That Got Away’

Credit: Getty, TikTok

Katy Perry is reacting to the news that Josh Groban is engaged, years after she revealed that she wrote the song “The One That Got Away” about him.

Katy and Josh briefly dated back in 2009, but two decades later, they still remain friends.

Amid his engagement to musical theatre actress Natalie McQueen, Katy posted a video of herself jokingly crying as she listened to her own song. WATCH NOW ON TIKTOK!

Credit: TikTok

Josh Groban has previously reacted to “The One That Got Away”

While appearing in a weekend-long livestream in 2017 to promote her Witness album, Katy told fans that Josh was “the one that got away.”

Josh reacted to the news on Watch What Happens Live in September 2018. He said, “I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that. It’s very sweet of her to say that. I’m very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it too.”

Josh didn’t think that he could be the subject of the song because the lyrics don’t actually match him.

“I listened to the lyrics of the song. And I’m like, ‘I never owned a Mustang. I don’t have a tattoo. Are you sure that’s about me?’” he added.

On why they broke up, Josh said, “We were both very private and we realized we were better as friends and we’ve been very, very good friends to this day. She’s the best.” He also shot down the chance of a reconciliation at the time, saying, “I think we’re both very taken at the moment, but it’s very sweet.”

Listen to “The One That Got Away” and read the lyrics!

Katy stars in the music video alongside Diego Luna. In the first verse of the song she sings:

Summer after high school when we first met

We make out in your Mustang to Radiohead

And on my 18th birthday

We got matching tattoos

Used to steal your parents’ liquor

And climb to the roof

Talk about our future

Like we had a clue

Never planned on one day

I’d be losing you

Watch the video below!

Read all of the lyrics below!

Posted To:Josh Groban Katy Perry Natalie McQueen