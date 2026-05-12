Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser & the ‘Dutton Ranch’ Cast Step Out for New York Premiere

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Yellowstone spinoff series Dutton Ranch is coming to Paramount+ soon and the stars are gathering for the premiere!

Stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Finn Little, were joined by co-stars Annette Bening, Juan Pablo Raba, Marc Menchaca, and Natalie Alyn Lind at the New York premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Tuesday (May 12).

Dutton Ranch will act as both a sequel and a spinoff from the parent show, focusing on Beth and Rip as they try to build a new home together on a different ranch.

“As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul,” shares the synopsis.

The new series will premiere globally with two episodes on Friday, May 15 on Paramount+. Season 1 will consist of nine episodes.

Find out what Kelly had to say about Dutton Ranch potentially getting a crossover with other Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals.

Browse through the gallery to see the stars of Dutton Ranch at the New York premiere…

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