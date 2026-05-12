Keyla Richardson’s Mom Says She Was ‘Robbed’ of ‘American Idol’ Win After Third Place Finish

Credit: ABC

Keyla Richardson‘s mom is sharing her anger after the finale of American Idol.

Keyla, 29, came in third place in season 24 of the ABC singing competition series, which came to an end on Monday night (May 11) during the three-hour season finale.

Following her mid-show elimination, which happened just one hour into the three-hour episode, Keyla‘s mom reacted in a post on her Facebook account.

What did Keyla’s mom say?

“My baby was robbed. She did not fail. She was robbed, i’m sorry I’m gonna say it!!” Katja Richardson wrote on her public Facebook page.

Keyla spoke out with a graceful message after her elimination. She wrote on Instagram, “The journey has been amazing, we are just getting started.” In another post she wrote, “Season 23 & Season 24 3rd place finalist! It’s NOT BAD AT ALL, it’s actually GREAT. I’m excited about what’s coming, It’s only up from here!”

Who won American Idol this year?

The winner was 25-year-old mom of three, Hannah Harper.

Hannah wrote on Instagram, “What a wild, beautiful journey this has been. And somehow we’re just getting started. Thank you to every single person who believed in me, prayed over me, voted, and helped carry this dream farther than I ever could’ve imagined. Y’all changed my life. I’m beyond thankful for the doors the Lord has opened and for the opportunity to walk this path. I’ll see y’all on the road soon… tour dates coming your way.”

Posted To:American Idol Keyla Richardson