Lea Michele Wins Top Prizes from Broadway Audience Awards After Tonys Snub
Lea Michele might not have received a Tony nomination for her work in Chess, but she’s the audience’s choice for Favorite Performance of the Year.
The Broadway community was shocked last week when Lea was snubbed in the Best Actress in a Musical category for the 2026 Tony Awards. It was expected to be the actress’ first Tony nomination.
The winners of the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards were just announced and Lea was the big winner of the year, with three individual awards. She won Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical, Favorite Diva Performance, and Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical). Her show Chess also won for Favorite Musical Revival after being snubbed in that category at the Tonys too.
The shows Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Hadestown, and Death of a Salesman all won three awards each.
Check out the full winners list below!
Favorite New Musical
The Lost Boys
Favorite New Play
Dog Day Afternoon
Favorite Musical Revival
Chess
Favorite Play Revival
Death of a Salesman
Favorite Long-Running Show
Hadestown
Favorite Tour
Hadestown
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Lea Michele, Chess
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Ayo Edibiri, Proof
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Jim Parsons, Titanique
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Christopher Abbott,Death of a Salesman
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
Favorite Diva Performance
Lea Michele, Chess
Favorite Funny Performance
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite Onstage Pair
Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Juliette Lewis, The Rocky Horror Show
Favorite Replacement (Male)
Jack Wolfe, Hadestown
Favorite Replacement (Female)
Whitney Leavitt, Chicago
Favorite New Song
“New York,” Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical)
Lea Michele, Chess
Favorite Performance of the Year (Play)
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
SHOWS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Chess – 4
Death of a Salesman – 3
Hadestown – 3
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – 3
Every Brilliant Thing – 2
The Lost Boys – 2
The Rocky Horror Show – 2
Chicago – 1
Dog Day Afternoon – 1
Proof – 1
Ragtime – 1
Titanique – 1
PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Lea Michele, Chess – 3
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing – 2
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – 2
Posted To:Broadway Lea Michele Tony Awards