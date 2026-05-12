Lea Michele Wins Top Prizes from Broadway Audience Awards After Tonys Snub

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Lea Michele might not have received a Tony nomination for her work in Chess, but she’s the audience’s choice for Favorite Performance of the Year.

The Broadway community was shocked last week when Lea was snubbed in the Best Actress in a Musical category for the 2026 Tony Awards. It was expected to be the actress’ first Tony nomination.

The winners of the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards were just announced and Lea was the big winner of the year, with three individual awards. She won Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical, Favorite Diva Performance, and Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical). Her show Chess also won for Favorite Musical Revival after being snubbed in that category at the Tonys too.

The shows Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Hadestown, and Death of a Salesman all won three awards each.

Check out the full winners list below!

Favorite New Musical

The Lost Boys

Favorite New Play

Dog Day Afternoon

Favorite Musical Revival

Chess

Favorite Play Revival

Death of a Salesman

Favorite Long-Running Show

Hadestown

Favorite Tour

Hadestown

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical

Joshua Henry, Ragtime

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical

Lea Michele, Chess

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play

Ayo Edibiri, Proof

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical

Jim Parsons, Titanique

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Abbott,Death of a Salesman

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Favorite Diva Performance

Lea Michele, Chess

Favorite Funny Performance

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Favorite Onstage Pair

Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)

Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show



Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)

Juliette Lewis, The Rocky Horror Show

Favorite Replacement (Male)

Jack Wolfe, Hadestown

Favorite Replacement (Female)

Whitney Leavitt, Chicago

Favorite New Song

“New York,” Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical)

Lea Michele, Chess

Favorite Performance of the Year (Play)

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing

SHOWS WITH MULTIPLE WINS

Chess – 4

Death of a Salesman – 3

Hadestown – 3

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – 3

Every Brilliant Thing – 2

The Lost Boys – 2

The Rocky Horror Show – 2

Chicago – 1

Dog Day Afternoon – 1

Proof – 1

Ragtime – 1

Titanique – 1

PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS

Lea Michele, Chess – 3

Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing – 2

Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) – 2

Posted To:Broadway Lea Michele Tony Awards