Lindsay Lohan & Kit Harington Talk Playing Married Couple In ‘Count My Lies’ at Disney Upfronts with Co-Star Shailene Woodley

Credit: Getty

Kit Harington, Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley step out for the 2026 Disney Upfronts held at Jacob Javit Center on Tuesday (May 12) in New York City.

The trio of actors were on hand to promote their upcoming Hulu limited series Count My Lies, which is currently still in production.

Lindsay switched into a second look as she took to the stage during the presentation, alongside Kit and Shailene, where they unveiled the first official look at the upcoming series, which is based on the book of the same name by Sophie Stava.

Here’s the synopsis: “In Count My Lies, when compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harington), it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

While on the carpet, Lindsay and Kit dished on playing a married couple in the series.

“A lot of our time on set when the cameras aren’t rolling [is] texting with our spouses and kids and showing videos of children.” – Lindsay, Extra

On balancing work and mom life, Lindsay added, “I think you find a good mix in time and especially, like, when you have that kind of relationship with your partner, you guys kind of work it out and you go with the flow and it all kind of falls into place.”

“Yeah. I’m sort of recently sort of moved into, like, dad roles… I mean, it’s natural, isn’t it? You’re kind of dad off-camera, and then you come and be a dad on-camera,” Kit agreed. “But I find it odd. You go from being proper dad to fake dad… and trying to find, like, where they mix and you’re like, ‘But I’m not me, but I am me,’ but it’s odd. It can be a bit discombobulating.”

Lindsay also told Extra about being in her first full series.

“I mean, this is my first real scripted series that I’m playing a full role in. I’ve done, like, bits… here and there, so it’s new for me in a lot of ways, I think, because it’s refreshing,” she said. “The role for me is different, and that’s really important to me. I always get kind of type cast into these romcoms and that kind of role. And it’s important for me creatively to play other roles and try new characters and push myself, and this is one of those for me. So, I’m really excited for it.”

Just a couple weeks ago, Lindsay and Shailene were spotted filming scenes at a farmer’s market, while prior to that, Kit and Shailene were seen filming at a park.

FYI: Lindsay is wearing Ashi Studio on the carpet. Shailene is wearing Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Kit Harington, Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley at Disney Upfronts…

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