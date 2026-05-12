Lisa Kudrow’s Awkward Moment with Andy Cohen, Explained: Why She Called Out That Sprinter Vans ‘Real Housewives’ Edit

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Lisa Kudrow and Andy Cohen had a bit of an awkward moment on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night (May 11), and fans think they’ve clocked what happened.

During the show, he asked if Lisa had been watching any Real Housewives franchises.

“Yes [I watch]. I saw Beverly Hills [episode]…you don’t want me to discuss it. I am telling you right now,” she explained.

She continued: “I am just going to say Black Mercedes sprinter twins. Caught that, I’m sorry.”

Lisa Kudrow has one thing to say about #RHOBH… #WWHL pic.twitter.com/DTAejSOTIP — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 12, 2026

In one memorable moment from the latest season, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne were in Italy. Dorit ended up storming off after a fight and left them stranded after she took their ride back to the villa.

Fans saw in the episode that the Uber that Erika and Kyle had to take back appeared to already be on the scene, sparking social media theories that it was perhaps staged.

Fans believe that Lisa is hinting at this herself. One fan responded to the clip on X, “Exactly. Lisa Kudrow is saying the show sucks now and is scripted. She spotted the 2 Black Mercedes sprinter vans yet Kyle/Erika are pretending they were stranded by Dorit,” while another defended the moment, writing, “I thought there was two vans because production / camera crew need to get to the filming location somehow + the cast were using the other van.”

Posted To:Andy Cohen Lisa Kudrow real housewives of Beverly hills the real housewives of beverly hills