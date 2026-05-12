Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed to Play Helen of Troy & Another Character in ‘The Odyssey’

Credit: Getty Images

Christopher Nolan has confirmed the part that Lupita Nyong’o will play in his upcoming epic The Odyssey.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner was announced as a cast member a while ago, and rumors began swirling she would be playing Helen of Troy. Nolan has now revealed that she will also be playing a second character.

Time confirmed Lupita‘s role in the film in their profile published on Tuesday (May 12).

The outlet called the casting decision one of “several striking adaptation choices.”

“The reunion between Odysseus’ fellow king Menelaus (Jon Bernthal) and his wife Helen (Lupita Nyong’o) — the most beautiful woman in the world, blamed for starting the war after a Trojan prince spirited her away — has always felt too neatly resolved in the poem. Nolan complicates it,” the profile shared.

Additionally, Lupita will also play Helen’s sister Clytemnestra, who marries Agamemnon before he later leads the Greeks to war.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as the titular character of Odysseus who embarks on an epic journey to return home after becoming the hero of the Trojan War. Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Elliot Page, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and John Leguizamo also star.

A new trailer for The Odyssey was released recently ahead of the film’s July 17, 2026 release date. Watch here!

Posted To:Christopher Nolan Lupita Nyong'o Movies The Odyssey