Madonna ‘Confessions II’ Visual Film to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2026

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Madonna is bringing her forthcoming record Confessions II to the big screen with a visual film.

The “I Feel So Free” Queen of Pop will bring the world premiere of the movie to the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival, it was revealed Tuesday (May 12).

The movie was directed by TORSO (David Toro and Solomon Chase), and is built around the first six tracks of her upcoming studio album due out on July 3.

The movie will premiere on June 5 at the Beacon Theatre, and Madonna herself will join the directors for an exclusive conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

An official description, from the festival:

Confessions II is an ambitious visual work exceeding 10 minutes, built around the first six tracks of Madonna’s forthcoming album including “I Feel So Free” and “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter. It unfolds as a single, continuous piece, weaving together interconnected, music-driven sequences into an immersive cinematic experience. A film that gives physicality to the music, Confessions II lives in the tension between control and surrender, between being seen and disappearing into a crowd. Each song unfolds across six chapters, each one a sexy thriller, a dance delusion, an epic fever dream. Like the album, it blurs distinction between tracks, building cosmic narratives that follow a twisted dream logic. The result is a transcendent journey that catapults the viewer through a f–ked-up night out that’s remembered not for what happened, but for how it felt. Madonna is ambushed, pursued, and ultimately worshipped by a roving squad of camera-wielding femmes. From the bedroom to the club bathroom, to the car, to the arena, and even into nature, they cruise the many spaces in which music thrives. Inside these sanctuaries, we discover reflections on dualities that have accompanied Madonna’s entire career: privacy and publicity, grief and catharsis, intimacy and communion, fandom and collaboration. But everything always returns to the one, hallowed place that started it all: the dancefloor.

“Madonna has spent decades proving that reinvention is its own art form. ‘Confessions II’ feels immersive, provocative, and completely of the moment, while still channeling the kind of nightlife mythology only she could create. We are thrilled to welcome Madonna back to Tribeca,” Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal said in a statement.

Tickets are available for purchase starting Tuesday (May 12) exclusively to Madonna Community members through unique digital access codes, per the outlet.

Listen to Madonna‘s new single with Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love,” released just after her star-studded album party at The Abbey in West Hollywood. See who attended the party, and check out Madonna‘s look!

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