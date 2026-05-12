Margot Robbie Supports the Play She’s Producing in London with Celeb Friends Joining Her at Opening Night

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Margot Robbie is currently producing a play on London’s West End and she attend the opening night performance!

The Oscar-nominated actress stepped out on the red carpet for the 1536 opening on Tuesday (May 12) at the Ambassadors Theatre in London, England.

The play takes place during Tudor England and explores the dynamics of female friendship in a world stacked against women.

Three women hurry to their childhood meeting place, thirsty for gossip from London. Word spreads of a clash between King Henry VIII and his Queen, Anne Boleyn. And closer to home,

another rumour begins to catch fire. As these women begin to see echoes of the royal drama in their own rural lives and a rise in violence spreads throughout the land, the actions of a queen imprisoned in a tower threaten to cost them everything.

The play is now open through August 1.

When she was announced as produce in January, Margot said in a statement, “At LuckyChap, we’re always drawn to bold, female-driven stories, and Ava’s brilliant play is exactly that. We’re absolutely thrilled to be coming on board as co-producers for its West End transfer. The show is fearless, witty and emotionally resonant, and it gives voice to women whose stories still feel timely today. Bringing 1536 to the West End is an incredibly exciting next chapter, and we’re honoured to help champion this phenomenal piece of art.”

Check out the celebs in attendance below!

Margot Robbie

FYI: Margot is wearing McQueen, including a slashed utility jacket in black wool mohair hopsack with gold embroidered frogging detail.

Baz Luhrmann with actress Isla Johnston

Days after Margot attended his Met Gala after-party, Baz Luhrmann stepped out with actress Isla Johnston, who will star in his upcoming Joan of Arc movie.

Shazad Latif

Shazad Latif recently starred opposite Margot in the movie Wuthering Heights, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin walked the carpet at the event!

Hayley Atwell and husband Ned Wolfgang Kelly

Hayley Atwell worked with Margot on the live-action and animated hybrid movie Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which was released in 2021.

Jessie Ware

Margot was recently a guest on Jessie Ware‘s podcast Table Manners while promoting her movie Wuthering Heights.

Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg worked with Margot on the 2018 movie Terminal.

Quentin Tarantino with theatre producer Sonia Friedman

Quentin Tarantino worked with Margot on the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Check out more photos from the event below.

Posted To:Baz Luhrmann Broadway Emma Corrin Event Photos Hayley Atwell Isla Johnston Jessie Ware Margot Robbie Ned Wolfgang Kelly Quentin Tarantino Shazad Latif Simon Pegg Sonia Friedman