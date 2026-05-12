Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke Dead at 29

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Brandon Clarke, an NBA player for the Memphis Grizzlies, has passed away at the young age of 29.

Reports suggest that he died on Monday (May 11), but no cause of death has been revealed at this time, TMZ reports.

Last month, he made headlines when he was arrested for “speeding and possession of a controlled substance,” ESPN reported at the time. He apparently had 230 grams of kratom in his possession at the time of the arrest.

What is Kratom?

According to the Mayo Clinic: Kratom is a supplement that is sold as an energy booster, mood lifter, pain reliever and remedy for the symptoms of quitting opioids, called withdrawal.

If you don’t know, Brandon‘s NBA career started in 2019 when he was drafter 21st overall in the 2019 NBA draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After this, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

For the current season, he had been facing numerous injuries.

Our thoughts are with Brandon Clarke‘s friends, family, teammates, and loved ones. RIP.

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