Neil Patrick Harris & Husband David Burtka Make Appearance with Their 15-Year-Old Twins to Accept Award at Family Equality Gala

Credit: Getty

Neil Patrick Harris is stepping out with his full family for a special occasion!

The 52-year-old How I Met Your Mother actor was joined by his husband David Burtka and their 15-year-old twins, son Gideon and daughter Harper, at the Family Equality’s Night at the Pier Gala on Monday (May 11) at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Neil and David were honored at the event with the Luminary Award “in recognition of their visibility, advocacy, and enduring commitment to LGBTQ+ families.”

Neil and David‘s longtime friends, Elton John and David Furnish, were in attendance to present the award to them.

Family Equality CEO Darra Gordon opened up about why they were chosen as the recipients this year.

As a parent raising twins myself, I know firsthand that family life is equal parts joy, chaos, worry, and wonder. And like so many parents, I know what really makes a family strong isn’t perfection — it’s showing up. Showing up for the hard days, the loud days, the ordinary days, and making sure our kids have the love, safety, and support they need to thrive. Neil and David are raising twin teens while using their visibility to show what loving committed LGBTQ+ parenthood looks like. That kind of representation matters. It tells our kids that they belong. It tells our communities that our families are real, resilient, and strong. And it reminds all of us why we show up – not only for those everyday moments at home, but for the more than five million children being raised by LGBTQ+ parents across this country. Every one of them deserves safety, dignity, and belonging.

Neil took to Instagram after the event to share his gratitude.

“We were so honored to be, well, honored by @familyequality with their Luminary Award at this year’s Gala. And introduced by @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish, no less! An absolutely wonderful night for a remarkable organization. I’m so proud of my family. Just… yeah. They make me so proud. I feel very #grateful,” he wrote.

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:Celebrity Babies David Burtka Elton John Event Photos Gideon Burtka-harris Harper Burtka Harris Neil Patrick Harris