Netflix Debuts Hilarious Trailer for Kevin Hart & Marcello Hernandez Comedy ’72 Hours’ – Watch Now!

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has shared the hilarious trailer for upcoming comedy film 72 Hours.

Kevin Hart leads the cast of the upcoming movie about a wild three-day bachelor party, and he’s joined by several current cast members on Saturday Night Live, including breakout Marcello Hernández, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall.

Teyana Taylor, Andy Garcia, Mason Gooding, Kevin Dunn, Mike Epps, and Zach Cherry also star. Tim Story directs a script by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Kevin Burrows, and Matt Mider.

“A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he’s inadvertently added to their group text,” reads the logline shared by the streamer.

Discussing the movie with Tudum, director Tim Story says viewers will have “a really good time” with this movie. He’s previously worked with Kevin on movies like Ride Along, Ride Along 2, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, and Think Like a Man.

“Kevin [and] the crew — Marcello [Hernández], Mason [Gooding], Ben [Marshall], and Kam [Patterson]— are a dynamic team that you just cannot miss,” he added.

He called the comedian “unquestionably the greatest comedic partner that I’ve worked with in my career.”

72 Hours will be released on Netflix globally on July 24. Netflix also recently shared the release dates for 18 movies coming this summer!

Browse through the gallery to see some stills from 72 Hours…

Posted To:72 Hours Andy Garcia Ben Marshall Kam Patterson Kevin Dunn Kevin Hart Marcello Hernandez Mason Gooding Mike Epps Movies Netflix Teyana Taylor Zach Cherry