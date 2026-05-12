‘Off Campus’ Cast Dominates Amazon Upfront: Stars Like Michael B. Jordan & Chris Pratt Promote Big Upcoming Projects

Credit: Getty Images

Amazon pulled out all of the stops for its Upfront presentation!

Things kicked off with a warm-up by Diplo and a performance from Kacey Musgraves. Later, Ice Spice turned up to promote Twitch, while Oprah Winfrey also attended due to her new podcast deal with Wondery.

Shaboozey was also there to promote Amazon Sports at the Beacon Theatre on Monday (May 11) in New York City. According to Deadline, Amazon was following in the footsteps of Fox and its NFL lineup, as they brought out MVP and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford along with Thursday Night Football hosts Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

One of the other buzzy casts in attendance were the stars of Off-Campus, an upcoming romantic drama based on the book series by Elle Kennedy. It premieres this week on May 13 and stars Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Josh Heuston, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Antonio Cipriano, Louisa Levy, Mika Abdalla, and Stephen Kalyn.

Amazon already renewed it for a second season ahead of its series premiere and had the cast at the Empire State Building today to promote the show as well.

Chris Pratt returned to the Upfront for The Terminal List, which returns after four years this fall. Plus, Michael B. Jordan was there to promote three big upcoming projects, including the Muhammed Ali drama series The Greatest starring Jaalen Best and Creed spinoff series Delphi.

Michael is also one of the executive producers on Amazon’s Fourth Wing adaptation based on Rebecca Yarros‘ bestselling books. Today it was announced that the show is officially moving forward to series.

Meghann Fahy and Penn Badgley also attended to promote their upcoming movie You Deserve Each Other, and Arnold Schwarzenegger closed out the show by promoting his upcoming movie The Man With the Bag, co-starring Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson.

Amazon also just renewed one of its most popular shows and announced the return date for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of all the stars at the Amazon Upfront in New York, plus the Off Campus cast visiting the Empire State Building…

Posted To:Amazon Amazon Prime Video Andrew Whitworth Antonio Cipriano Arnold Schwarzenegger Belmont Cameli Charissa Thompson Chris Pratt Diplo Ella Bright Elle Kennedy Event Photos Jaalen Best Jalen Thomas Brooks Josh Heuston Louisa Levy Matthew Stafford Meghann Fahy Michael B Jordan Mika Abdalla Penn Badgley Rebecca Yarros Ryan Fitzpatrick Shaboozey Stephen Kalyn