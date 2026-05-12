‘Off Campus’ Cast Guide & Actor Ages Revealed for 2026 Prime Video TV Show

Credit: Liane Hentscher / Amazon

Amazon’s television series adaptation of Elle Kennedy‘s Off Campus book series is out on Wednesday (May 13), so it’s time to learn more about the cast of the show!

The streamer seems to have a lot of confidence in the new romantic drama series as it was renewed for a second season long before it premiered.

Off Campus was developed by Louisa Levy, who also served as a showrunner alongside Gina Fattore. The first season consists of eight episodes and they will all be released at the same time.

Here is the official synopsis, “A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season 1 follows the sexy and fun ‘opposites attract’ romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the actors, their real ages, and their characters’ ages…

Credit: Liane Hentscher / Amazon

Ella Bright as Hannah Wells

Ella Bright is 19 in real life right now, though she was 18 when the show was filming. Her age is similar to the age of her character on the show, as the cast are in college and around 19-21 years old.

She played young Kate Middleton on the Netflix series The Crown.

Credit: Liane Hentscher / Amazon

Belmont Camelli as Garrett Graham

Belmont Camelli is 28 in real life right now, though he was 27 when the show was filming. He’s significantly older than his on-screen love interest Ella and his actual character on the show.

Belmont starred in last year’s horror movie Until Dawn.

Credit: Liane Hentscher / Amazon

Mika Abdalla as Allie Hayes

Mika Abdalla‘s real life age is unknown, but she appears to be in her early 20s, which would make her of similar age to her character.

Credit: Getty Images

Antonio Cipriano as John Logan

Antonio Cipriano is 25 in real life right now. He actually turns 26 on the same day that Off Campus premieres! He’s close in age to his college-aged character on the show.

Credit: Getty Images

Jalen Thomas Brooks as John Tucker

Jalen Thomas Brooks is 24 in real life right now, and would have been 23 at the time of filming. He’s close in age to his college-aged character on the show.

He also has a recurring role on The Pitt.

Credit: Liane Hentscher / Amazon

Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl

Jalen Thomas Brooks is 29 in real life right now, and would have been 28 at the time of filming. Like Belmont, he’s significantly older than his character.

He’s also known for Dune: Prophecy and Netflix series Heartbreak High.

Credit: Getty Images

Stephen Kalyn as Dean Dilaurentis

Stephen Kalyn is 28 in real life right now, and would have been 27 at the time of filming. Like some of his cast mates, he’s significantly older than his character.

He’s also known for The Boys spinoff Gen V.

Posted To:Amazon Amazon Prime Video Antonio Cipriano Belmont Camelli Ella Bright Jalen Thomas Brooks Josh Heuston Mika Abdalla Off Campus Stephen Kalyn Television