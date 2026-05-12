Olivia Jade Explains Why She ‘Will Never Speak On’ Her Romantic Life Publicly

Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Jade has no interest in speaking publicly about her romantic relationships.

The 26-year-old influencer just launched her beauty brand o.piccola and discussed why she wants to keep her dating life private now.

Previously, she was linked to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 28, and the pair were in an on-and-off relationship that is believed to have initially started in December 2021. They later were confirmed to have broken up in August 2025.

“That part of my life, I’m a completely closed book. I’m just going to be a mystery,” Olivia explained to Bustle. “When I was younger, I wanted to say my piece a lot more. Now I don’t have that desire at all.”

She said she “will never speak on” her romantic life in public.

Olivia also spoke to People about reflecting on things she has shared in the past and the regrets she has about some of it.

“I feel like I shared everything and then I look back on a lot of things I said and I was just like, ‘Why did you post that? Why did you say that? Why did you think that?'” she admitted. “But I was a child, so I’ll give myself some grace.”

Olivia continued, “But I think now, just as I’ve gotten older, it’s not even that conscious. I think it’s just more of like, ‘Okay, I want to share that. That’s helpful or beneficial to somebody else.’ Like a makeup tip or something like that. And then other stuff I’m like, ‘Who cares? Just no one.’ And then I’ll keep it to myself.”

Last week, she was spotted having dinner in Los Angeles with David Dobrik and Victoria Justice. See the photos!

Posted To:Olivia Jade