‘Paranormal Activity’ Stage Play to Premiere on Broadway in Summer 2026 After Sold-Out Runs Around the World

Credit: Courtesy Photo

The horror movie franchise Paranormal Activity is heading to Broadway with an inventive new stage production that has already played sold-out runs around the world.

After previous productions in London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, and San Francisco, the acclaimed play is finally reaching New York City with a strictly limited 20-week engagement at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway.

We don’t want to spoil anything, but the new play features an original story based on the beloved film franchise and proves that horror can even be terrifying when it’s performed live. The inventive staging will having you jumping out of your seats and you’ll probably be opening all your doors and closets when you get home. Read our review of the Los Angeles production from last year!

Playwright Levi Holloway said today, “That Paranormal Activity has earned the chance to trouble the sleep of Broadway audiences, that they’ll be immersed in the waking nightmare we’ve had the privilege to make, is the stuff of dreams. I offer it’s unlike anything else on the American stage right now; a work of horror, heart and absolute mischief borne from one of the most profound collaborations of my career.”

Director Felix Barrett said today, “New York is my home away from home. I fell in love with the city when making Sleep No More fifteen years ago, and always marveled at the way audiences engaged with the show. Having seen the incredible responses to Paranormal as it has toured the US, I’m beyond excited that it will be coming to Broadway and cannot wait to see how New Yorkers react!”

The play will begin performances on Friday, August 14 ahead of an official opening night on Tuesday, September 15. Tickets are on sale now through January 3, 2027.

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