Paul Anthony Kelly Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 Cast, His Second Ryan Murphy Project

Credit: Getty

Paul Anthony Kelly is the latest addition to the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.

The 37-year-old actor’s casting was announced during the Disney Upfront event on Tuesday (May 12) in New York City.

Deadline reports that previously announced cast members Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe were all on stage when Paul “emerged from the shadows” to reveal his casting.

“I guess every nightmare needs fresh blood…and thirteen’s my lucky number,” Paul told the audience.

Paul just starred in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette for FX and Hulu, which was a huge hit and is getting tons of Emmy buzz. Ryan produced that series and he’s also the man behind American Horror Story.

Back on Halloween 2025, Ryan announced 10 all-star cast members who would be starring in the upcoming installment of AHS. The show has been on hiatus since early 2024.

Day one of filming the new season began in early April 2026 and we have a first-look photo from the set of the series.

Check out more photos from the event below!

Posted To:American Horror Story Paul Anthony Kelly Television