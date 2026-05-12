Paul Bettany’s Marvel Series ‘VisionQuest’ Gets Premiere Date, Attends Disney Upfronts With Robert Downey Jr & Tom Hiddleston

Credit: Disney

Marvel stars Paul Bettany, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Hiddleston all hit the stage at the 2026 Disney Upfronts on Tuesday (May 12) at Jacob Javitz Center in New York City.

The Avengers stars stepped out during the Marvel Studios presentation to talk up their upcoming projects with the studio.

While on stage, Paul chatted up his new series VisionQuest, which is the second spinoff of WandaVision, where he’s reprising his role as Vision. Robert and Tom promoted the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where they star as Doctor Doom and Loki, respectively.

At the Upfronts presentation, it was announced that VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+ on October 14th. This is the first major update we’ve had about the series in months. The last time we heard anything was at New York Comic Con in October 2025.

Footage from VisionQuest was also played at Upfronts, featuring Vision in his human form, according to , plus Ultron and a grown up Tommy were also shown!

VisionQuest will conclude the trilogy of shows, which started with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along.

In case you missed it, in VisionQuest!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the Marvel stars at Disney Upfronts…

Posted To:Disney Plus Event Photos Marvel Paul Bettany Robert Downey Jr Television Tom Hiddleston VisionQuest