Paul McCartney Was Asked to Be Roast Subject Before Kevin Hart

Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Hart was just the subject of a big Netflix roast, but he was not the first celebrity that was asked.

According to a new report, Beatles legend Paul McCartney was originally approached to be the focus of the night.

Comedian and executive producer Jeff Ross told Variety, “We did ask Paul McCartney at one point. To me, that would be a fantasy roast. Paul McCartney doesn’t need anything, but a Paul McCartney roast would be good for the world. It would be so funny to me because he is so loved.”

It’s unclear why the singer did not want to take part.

If you don’t know, the roast of Kevin Hart was an epic event, with so many stars in attendance and so many jokes told that some didn’t even make the cut.

Previously, Netflix hosted The Roast of Tom Brady back in 2024. It’s unclear if there are any future roasts in the works, and who might be taken on as the subject.

Posted To:Kevin Hart Paul McCartney