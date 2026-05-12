Pedro Pascal Joins Sister Lux in New York City Outing Ahead of ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Release

Credit: Backgrid

Pedro Pascal is heading out for the day with his sister, Lux Pascal.

The 51-year-old The Last of Us alum was spotted heading out for the day with his 33-year-old sister on Tuesday (May 12) in New York City.

Pedro looked sharp in a custom Chanel jacket while on the outing with his sibling in the Big Apple.

The Emmy-nominated actor and director Jon Favreau just posed with Stormtroopers as they attended the UK Surprise and Delight Event for The Mandalorian and Grogu last week held at Outernet in London, England. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026. Watch the trailer!

Lux recently revealed what her big brother is really like when the cameras aren’t around.

In a new interview, she addressed the love and support she and Pedro share for one other, revealing if The Last of Us actor is really as nice as people think he is.

“I’m incredibly proud,” Lux told The Hollywood Reporter about Pedro‘s success.

“But the thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar,” Lux continued. “It’s funny because people have been asking me, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

Pedro, who has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, ripped into “heinous” JK Rowling last year for celebrating the U.K. Supreme Court’s ruling that transgender women should not be recognized as women under Britain’s Equality Act.

Lux, an actress and activist, came out as a transgender woman in February 2021.

New photos have also emerged this week from the set of the upcoming movie De Noche, a gay romance film starring Pedro and Danny Ramirez. Check them out here!

The photos were snapped in late April 2026 while the movie was filming in Mexico City, Mexico.

If you don’t remember, Joaquin Phoenix was originally attached to star in the movie, but left the production at the last minute in 2024. A year and a half later, the movie was put back into production with Pedro filling the role.

Here’s the synopsis from Variety: The film “charts the passionate and unexpected love affair between a cop (Pascal) and a boarding school teacher (Ramirez) in 1930s Los Angeles, when the city is overtaken by corruption and the world is on the brink of war. The two men become targets of the city’s corrupt political machine and are forced to flee to Mexico.”

Check out all the photos of Pedro and Lux Pascal’s May 12 outing in NYC…

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal / Backgrid *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY Pedro Pascal was spotted out and about in New York, taking a casual walk with his sister Lux. The Madalorian star was in great spirits and was seen sporting a custom Chanel jacket.



Pictured: Pedro Pascal



BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2026



BYLINE MUST READ: Jairo / BACKGRID



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Posted To:News