Pete Davidson Gives a Dark 5-Word Speech at Webby Awards While Accepting from Close Friend MGK

Credit: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly went to an award show to support his friend Pete Davidson!

The 32-year-old Saturday Night Live alum received a special honor on Monday night (May 11) at the 30th Annual Webby Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Pete was given the Special Achievement Award for his influence in comedy and MGK was there to invite him onstage and present the award.

However, Pete‘s actual acceptance speech was a little on the darker side.

After accepting the Webby, he honored the tradition of people before him giving simple, five-word speeches with the following: “Thanks, I’m still dead inside.”

There are rumors that Pete and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are having some relationship problems months after having their first child together.

“There are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together,” a source told People. “They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

He also received some backlash for some controversial Kanye West and Charlie Kirk jokes he made during the Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix recently.

Pete also got a new tattoo recently after previously spending $200k to remove his old ink.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Pete Davidson and MGK at the 30th Annual Webby Awards and out in Manhattan…

Posted To:Candid Photos Event Photos Machine Gun Kelly Pete Davidson