Rod Stewart Calls Donald Trump a ‘Ratbag’ to King Charles After His USA Trip: Here’s the Monarch’s Alleged Response

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King Charles just spent some time in the United States, hanging out with Donald Trump.

Singer Rod Stewart had the chance to greet the monarch at the A King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration held on Monday (May 11) in London, England, where he had a special message about the royal’s appearances with Trump.

“May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb… put that little ratbag in his place,” he appeared to say to the King.

The King’s back was largely turned away when Rod said this, however, The Independent claims that he “appeared to laugh off the comment.”

Rod also said to Queen Camilla, “I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud.”

Meanwhile, during the trip, a lip reader actually decoded some of what King Charles allegedly told Trump.

Rod previously revealed that he was friendly with Trump at one point, but that is no longer the case.

Posted To:Donald Trump King Charles Rod Stewart