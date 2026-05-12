Ryan Lochte Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In New Video Announcing His New Job

Credit: Getty, Instagram

Ryan Lochte is showing off a different look!



The 41-year-old Olympic gold medal winning swimmer took to his Instagram this week to announce his latest career endeavor, and he looks nearly unrecognizable these days.

In the clip, Ryan explains how he’s taken on a new position as assistant swimming and diving coach at the Missouri State University.

“Swimming gave me an incredible career, memories, things I will cherish forever, but over the last couple of years something so unexpected happened,” he shared.

“I might actually be more passionate about coaching than competing,” Ryan continued, adding he believes he “might even be a better coach” than competitor.

“I traded in my googles for a stopwatch, and I’m not going to lie, it looks pretty good on me,” he said.

“Coach Ryan Lochte is heading to Missouri State University!! I am so excited to announce that I will be coaching with coach @dav_collins @missouristate! I am so excited and beyond grateful for this opportunity!! I can’t wait to take @mostateswim to the next level! Let’s goooo bears!!!?,” he captioned his video.

Earlier this year, Ryan moved in with his new girlfriend Molly Gillihan, who praised his new career move in the comments of the video.

“I love you. I am beyond, beyond proud of you. This is what you were made to do!!! Congrats my lovie!” she wrote.

Just last month, Ryan‘s ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid, exposed an alleged email from him, where he calls Molly “a ten times better mother” than her.

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