Scooby-Doo’s Mckenna Grace & Paul Walter Hauser to Reunite for New Movie ‘The Official Mistress’

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From the small screen to the big screen, Mckenna Grace and Paul Walter Hauser are going to star in another project together!



The 19-year-old actress and the 39-year-old Emmy-winning actor are starring in the upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series, and it was just announced they will reunite for a movie.

According to Deadline, Mckenna and Paul will star with Louis Partridge in the revisionist romantic comedy The Official Mistress, which is about the final days of the French monarchy.

Matt Brown is serving as writer and director, with he script following “King Louis XVI (Walter Hauser) – the last king of France – and his pursuit of Comtesse Madeleine de Vascone (Grace) as La Maîtresse-en-Titre aka the Official Mistress in order to quell suggestions of impotence by country and court — and the humble, lowly cook Rene Rennault (Partridge) who risks treason to become the King’s Taster in an attempt to save his first love, Madeleine.”

Per Deadline, the producers are still looking for a fourth starring role, Marie Antoinette, with additional characters including De Conte, D’Artois, Jacques and Luc.

Filming on the project is slated for September in Europe, and the project is launching world sales at Cannes, which just kicked off the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

For Scooby-Doo, Mckenna is starring as Daphne Blake, while Paul‘s role is currently unknown. Many are speculating he may be voicing Scooby.

If you missed it, check out the first official cast photo, and see photos from set, which feature Tanner Hagen as Shaggy!

Posted To:Casting Louis Partridge McKenna Grace Movies Paul Walter Hauser