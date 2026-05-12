Sebastian Stan Confirms He’s Going to Be a Dad, Makes First Statement About Baby News with Annabelle Wallis

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Sebastian Stan has confirmed some big news: he’s going to be a dad.

Earlier this year, reports circulated that the 43-year-old actor and his partner, Annabelle Wallis, were expecting their first child together.

They never actually personally confirmed the news, but Annabelle has been seen out and about.

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In an interview with Deadline, he has made his first official statement about becoming a dad.

“I want to be a good dad,” Sebastian shared in his first comments since the news broke. He added, “I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I’m 43 and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me. So, I love when I see I’m discovering different people’s point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

How long have Annabelle Wallis and Sebastian Stan been dating?

The couple has been linked since 2022. They usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight and don’t often walk the red carpet together, but they did make a cute appearance in 2024.

When is Annabelle Wallis due?

The couple haven’t confirmed any additional details about their little one at this time, but stay tuned as we learn more.

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