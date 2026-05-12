Sebastian Stan Finally Confirms ‘The Batman 2’ Role, Reveals First Training Video

Credit: Getty

Months after it was first rumored that Sebastian Stan would join the cast of The Batman: Part II, the actor is finally commenting on the project.

After years of playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sebastian will be joining the DC Comics Universe.

Sebastian told Deadline that the movie will be “a challenge, like everything else. I feel like it’s a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I’m so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he’s been one of my favorites for a long, long time — I really think it’s going to blow people away. It’s going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too.”

It is rumored that Sebastian will play Harvey Dent opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Sebastian‘s trainer Jason Walsh took to Instagram to share a video from the beginning of the actor’s training process.

“Can’t explain just how excited we are to be training Sebastian for Batman. This is going to be epic! Sebastian is one of the kindest clients we’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. In this clip I introduced him to @rise.311 protein to start recovering from training,” Jason wrote.

On joining the film, Sebastian added, “Obviously there’s a reason why Batman’s been re-occurring for so many years, and why so many kids love Spider-Man. When you’re thinking of, honestly, just anything positive for young men. If you’re a teenager and you’re growing up and you’re watching that, it’s about a kid being odd and figuring his way into things. And it works in very subtle ways.”

Some happy news in Sebastian‘s life was recently revealed.

Posted To:Movies Sebastian Stan The Batman The Batman Part II