Shawn Mendes & Girlfriend Bruna Marquezine Go Grocery Shopping Together Following LA Reunion

Credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine are settling back into a cozy routine together.

The 27-year-old “In My Blood” singer-songwriter and the 30-year-old Brazilian actress went grocery shopping together on Monday (May 11) in Los Angeles.

Shawn pushed a cart filled with fresh flowers, while Bruna sipped on a drink as she walked beside him on their casual grocery outing.

If you didn’t see just hours before, the couple affectionately reunited at LAX after she arrived back in Los Angeles following a trip to Brazil.

Shawn was beaming as he looked at her and the pair hugged multiple times, appearing to savor their long embraces.

The couple have been together for several months, after first sparking dating rumors back in December 2025.

If you didn’t know, Bruna recently starred in the movie Velhos Bandidos, which released in March, and she has a couple more projects in the works.

She will reprise her role as Bia Martins in the upcoming second season of Amor da Minha Vida (Benefits with Friends) on Disney+. She will also appear in the series Véspera.

Scroll through all of the photos of their grocery shopping trip…

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were spotted running errands together, loading up on groceries during a laid-back outing in Los Angeles. The pair kept things relaxed, with Mendes pushing a cart filled with fresh flowers and bags while Marquezine sipped on a drink and tagged along by his side before the two headed off in their SUV.



Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine



BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2026



USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com



UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com



*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children

Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In April, Shawn and Bruna enjoyed a lunch date in LA.

Posted To:Bruna Marquezine Candid Photos Shawn Mendes