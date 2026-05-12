Shawn Mendes & Girlfriend Bruna Marquezine Go Grocery Shopping Together Following LA Reunion
Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine are settling back into a cozy routine together.
The 27-year-old “In My Blood” singer-songwriter and the 30-year-old Brazilian actress went grocery shopping together on Monday (May 11) in Los Angeles.
Shawn pushed a cart filled with fresh flowers, while Bruna sipped on a drink as she walked beside him on their casual grocery outing.
If you didn’t see just hours before, the couple affectionately reunited at LAX after she arrived back in Los Angeles following a trip to Brazil.
Shawn was beaming as he looked at her and the pair hugged multiple times, appearing to savor their long embraces.
The couple have been together for several months, after first sparking dating rumors back in December 2025.
If you didn’t know, Bruna recently starred in the movie Velhos Bandidos, which released in March, and she has a couple more projects in the works.
She will reprise her role as Bia Martins in the upcoming second season of Amor da Minha Vida (Benefits with Friends) on Disney+. She will also appear in the series Véspera.
Scroll through all of the photos of their grocery shopping trip…
In April, Shawn and Bruna enjoyed a lunch date in LA.
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