Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Models of 2026 Revealed: Hilary Duff, Alix Earle & More!
The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models of 2026 have just been revealed.
Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English grace the four covers of this year’s issue, with 34 women in total featured within the magazine.
“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is no longer just a single publication. It is a movement that celebrates self-acceptance, personal evolution and the boundless definition of beauty. This year we continue to prove that empowerment is not a trend. It is our foundation,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says.
“Our four cover models—Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English—redefine what you might expect from the SI Swimsuit Issue, and that’s exactly what makes this moment so exciting. The goal is never sameness. It’s the opposite. These women possess relevance, resilience and range that extend far beyond what the world expects of them.”
You can check out the four covers right here.
In addition, there are 34 women featured in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, including marketing moguls, athletes, comedians, and up-and-coming models.
Every Woman Featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2026
Nina Agdal
Achieng Agutu
Katie Austin
Remi Bader
Haley Baylee
Hannah Berner
Lauren Chan
Napheesa Collier
Jocelyn Corona
Sophie Cunningham
Hilary Duff
Olivia Dunne
Alix Earle
Nicole Williams English
Bethenny Frankel
Christen Goff
Tiffany Haddish
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Erin Marley Klay
Camille Kostek
Penny Lane
Ilona Maher
Hunter McGrady
Meredith Mickelson
Gabi Moura
Brooks Nader
Olandria
Tunde Oyeneyin
Jasmine Sanders
Jena Sims
Molly Sims
Ellie Thumann
Ali Truwit
XANDRA
Find out who appeared on SI Swimsuit’s tribute to NFL WAGs (“wives and girlfriends”)!
Posted To:Achieng Agutu Ali Truwit Alix Earle Bethenny Frankel Bikini Brooks Nader Camille Kostek Christen Goff Ellie Thumann Erin Marley Klay Gabi Moura Haley Baylee Hannah Berner Hilary Duff Hunter McGrady Ilona Maher Jasmine Sanders Jena Sims Jocelyn Corona Katie Austin Lauren Chan Melissa Jefferson-wooden Meredith Mickelson Molly Sims Napheesa Collier Nicole Williams English Nina Agdal Olandria Olivia Dunne Penny Lane Remi Bader Si Swimsuit Sophie Cunningham Sports Illustrated Swimsuits Tiffany Haddish Tunde Oyeneyin Xandra