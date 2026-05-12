Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Models of 2026 Revealed: Hilary Duff, Alix Earle & More!

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The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models of 2026 have just been revealed.

Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English grace the four covers of this year’s issue, with 34 women in total featured within the magazine.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is no longer just a single publication. It is a movement that celebrates self-acceptance, personal evolution and the boundless definition of beauty. This year we continue to prove that empowerment is not a trend. It is our foundation,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says.

“Our four cover models—Hilary Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English—redefine what you might expect from the SI Swimsuit Issue, and that’s exactly what makes this moment so exciting. The goal is never sameness. It’s the opposite. These women possess relevance, resilience and range that extend far beyond what the world expects of them.”

You can check out the four covers right here.

In addition, there are 34 women featured in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, including marketing moguls, athletes, comedians, and up-and-coming models.

Every Woman Featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2026

Nina Agdal

Achieng Agutu

Katie Austin

Remi Bader

Haley Baylee

Hannah Berner

Lauren Chan

Napheesa Collier

Jocelyn Corona

Sophie Cunningham

Hilary Duff

Olivia Dunne

Alix Earle

Nicole Williams English

Bethenny Frankel

Christen Goff

Tiffany Haddish

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Erin Marley Klay

Camille Kostek

Penny Lane

Ilona Maher

Hunter McGrady

Meredith Mickelson

Gabi Moura

Brooks Nader

Olandria

Tunde Oyeneyin

Jasmine Sanders

Jena Sims

Molly Sims

Ellie Thumann

Ali Truwit

XANDRA

Find out who appeared on SI Swimsuit’s tribute to NFL WAGs (“wives and girlfriends”)!

Posted To:Achieng Agutu Ali Truwit Alix Earle Bethenny Frankel Bikini Brooks Nader Camille Kostek Christen Goff Ellie Thumann Erin Marley Klay Gabi Moura Haley Baylee Hannah Berner Hilary Duff Hunter McGrady Ilona Maher Jasmine Sanders Jena Sims Jocelyn Corona Katie Austin Lauren Chan Melissa Jefferson-wooden Meredith Mickelson Molly Sims Napheesa Collier Nicole Williams English Nina Agdal Olandria Olivia Dunne Penny Lane Remi Bader Si Swimsuit Sophie Cunningham Sports Illustrated Swimsuits Tiffany Haddish Tunde Oyeneyin Xandra