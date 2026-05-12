Survivor 48 Winner Kyle Fraser Welcomes Baby Daughter 1 Month Early!

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Kyle Fraser has welcomed his first baby with his wife Maggie!

The 32-year-old Survivor 48 winner announced the special news on Monday (May 11), sharing that their daughter, Wyatt, was born on April 26. He made a joint Instagram post with his wife and they shared some sweet photos of their newborn.

“Meet our daughter, Wyatt,” he wrote. “She decided to surprise us one month early, and we couldn’t be happier.”

The reality star said she was named for one of their “favorite people, her Uncle Wyatt,” and that being her parents for the “last two weeks has already been the greatest joy.”

Plenty of Kyle‘s Survivor castmates were in the comments section to congratulate him, such as alum Cirie Fields, Kamilla Karthigesu from seasons 48 and 50, and Survivor 50 star Rick Devens.

Kyle also participated in Survivor 50 and during filming he suffered a terrifying injury to his Achilles heel.

He opened up about the experience in February.

“I had one night at Ponderosa [the sequester area for Survivor contestants]. I got there, Jenna [who was the first eliminated contestant] was there. We had a lovely night together. I spent the following morning there and I was out back to the United States immediately,” he said.

Kyle continued, “We flew to L.A., I got to see my brother in the airport lounge for maybe 30 minutes, and then I was back to New York within, I think, 32 hours. I went to the doctor immediately, got checked out. They confirmed that it was a full tear in the Achilles and that I needed surgery. And I believe I had surgery probably four to five days later, because you have to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Find out what other celebrities have recently given birth!

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