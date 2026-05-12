‘Sweet Magnolias’ Heads to New York for Season 5 – Watch Trailer!

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has shared the trailer for Sweet Magnolias season 5!

The beloved show is finally returning with new episodes this June and this time around we’ll see the lifelong friends head to Manhattan as Maddie heads to New York for her new job.

Netflix shared the following synopsis along with the trailer, “Maddie isn’t the only one grappling with the demands of a new job in Season 5. Multiple citizens of Serenity seek balance and happiness while chasing dreams, navigating old and new relationships, and redefining what they want from themselves and each other. From Serenity to New York and beyond, the Magnolias meet challenges with passion, humor, love — and margaritas.”

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Hadley are returning on June 11 with 10 new episodes!

“We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan,” showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson told Tudum. “Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

Keep up with all the shows Netflix has canceled and renewed in 2026 so far.

Browse through the gallery to see first-look photos from Sweet Magnolias season 5…

Posted To:Brooke Elliott Heather Headley JoAnna Garcia Swisher Netflix Sweet Magnolias Television Trailers