Taylor Swift Is Bridal Ready in White Dress for Dinner with BFF Ashley Avignone

Credit: Backgrid

Taylor Swift is reportedly just two months away from getting married and she’s already bridal ready in a white dress!

The 36-year-old singer was spotted stepping out for dinner with BFF Ashley Avignone on Tuesday night (May 12) in New York City.

Taylor and Ashley were seen heading into the popular Italian restaurant Via Carota, located in the West Village neighborhood on Grove Street. Taylor famously lived on Cornelia Street many years ago and the restaurant is just blocks away.

FYI: Taylor is wearing Retrofête‘s Devika Knit Dress in Winter White

Taylor Swift has been spending a lot of time in New York City lately!

Taylor was also seen out for dinner with her family, including parents Scott and Andrea plus her brother Austin, the night before.

We also have some candids of Taylor out for dinner with her dad and some celeb friends in late April.



When is Taylor Swift getting married to Travis Kelce?

Recent reports have claimed that Taylor is planning on getting married on July 3, 2026 in New York City. News outlets have claimed that save-the-dates have been sent to wedding guests, but nothing has been confirmed as of this point.

Taylor and Travis got engaged back in summer 2025. Check out the engagement photos!

Check out more photos in the gallery below.

Posted To:Taylor Swift