The Most Popular Members of Stray Kids Ranked, as of 2026

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Stray Kids are global superstars.

The K-pop boy band is made up of eight members: Bang Chan, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin, Han, Lee Know and I.N. They have taken over the Billboard charts and headlined sold-out arenas and stadiums worldwide with their amazing songs and powerful performances, awarding them millions of fans.

All of the members are unsurprisingly super popular on social media as well.

The band’s agency launched individual Instagram accounts for six of the eight members at first. The remaining two members launching their personal accounts a little later on. Their bandmates had a slight head start as a result…but they’re catching up quickly.

We’ve rounded up all of their individual Instagram accounts, and ranked them from lowest to highest following as of 2026.

Click through to see who is currently the most followed member of Stray Kids…

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