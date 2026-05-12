Ticketmaster Denies Claim It Will Prioritize People Who Pre-Order Ariana Grande’s New Album ‘Petal’ for Eternal Sunshine Tour Tickets

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Ticketmaster hopped on X to clear up a rumor regarding Ariana Grande ticket sales.

A fan account called @glindaupland made a post on Tuesday (May 12) saying that “fans who pre-order ‘petal’ (album) will have priority access” to the newly released tickets for Ariana‘s Eternal Sunshine Tour. They also shared what appeared to be a fake screenshot from the supposed Ticketmaster account.

About two hours later, the official Ticketmaster account responded to say that the assertion is “false.”

“This is false. The only priority is for fans who do NOT already have tickets to the tour. If tickets remain after that, all remaining requests will be randomized. Love the energy hyping ‘petal’ regardless,” read the post.

This is false. The only priority is for fans who do NOT already have tickets to the tour. If tickets remain after that, all remaining requests will be randomized. Love the energy hyping 'petal' regardless ? — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) May 12, 2026

Ticketmaster opened a special lottery-style request system for tickets to Ariana‘s sold-out tour, her first headliner in seven years.

Fans are able to submit requests starting on May 12 at 12 pm ET to Thursday, May 14 at 12 pm ET, per Syracuse.com.

Anyone is allowed to request tickets and can do so at the Ariana page on Ticketmaster here. Fans who do not already have tickets will be prioritized. Confirmation emails will go out by Thursday, May 20 at 11:59 pm local venue time.

The Wicked star recently teased her new upcoming single from her album and explained the meaning behind the Petal title.

Posted To:Ariana Grande Ticketmaster