Vin Diesel Announces Four ‘Fast & Furious’ TV Shows Are in the Works

Credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversa

The Fast & Furious movie franchise is expected to come to an end soon, but the TV franchise is just getting started.

Vin Diesel announced the expansion of the Fast & Furious world while attending the NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation on Monday morning (May 11) in New York City.

Vin got up on stage to announced that there’s not one, not two, not three, but four different TV shows in the F&F world in the works.

“Peacock is launching four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe,” Vin said at the event, with Deadline clarifying that only one of the shows is set up at Peacock, with the rest being developed by Universal Television.

Vin is executive producing the series and Mike Daniels is writing the pilot of the first show.

“As you all know, we are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we’ve realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories,” Vin said on stage, according to Deadline. “And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space.”

The title of the 11th movie was announced earlier this year.

Posted To:Fast Furious Peacock Television Vin Diesel