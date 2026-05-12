Why ‘High Potential’ Season 3 Is Being Held Until 2027 at ABC

Credit: ABC

Kaitlin Olson‘s High Potential is being pushed back from a Fall 2026 debut to a Winter 2027 mid-season debut at ABC, and fans are a little upset about this.

Now, we have more of an explanation about why this decision has been made.

Ari Goldman, the senior vice president of content strategy and scheduling, gave an interview where he explained.

Why is High Potential being held for mid-season at ABC

“The ‘High Potential’ move to midseason is one that’s really born out of the success that we’ve proven over the last couple of years with ‘Will Trent,’ ‘The Rookie’ and the uninterrupted runs that we’ve enjoyed starting in that January timeframe going through the end of the season. We’re thinking about the behavior of our linear audience, but also the streaming viewers, who really have shown the importance of week-over-week steadiness in planning and rolling out these shows. We do not take lightly the move of ‘High Potential’ to midseason, but I think this is a real opportunity to bridge through to the end of the year, to keep an uninterrupted run of episodes.” – via Variety.

Will this result in a lower episode count for season three of High Potential?

“We haven’t gone deep on the episode count for our shows, and we’re not going to be ready to comment on that. But I think we’re still looking at a really full season for ‘High Potential.’ That’s all I can say.”

Who is starring in season three of High Potential?

Find out who is exiting the series…

What else is canceled/renewed at ABC?

Find out:

Posted To:ABC High Potential Kaitlin Olson